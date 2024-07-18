Are you working on any weekend projects lately? If so, do you have the right tools to make your tasks easier? A complete set of hand tools is great to have handy for purists. Nevertheless, power tools can greatly speed up the process. DEWALT is a trusted brand for these types of products and they currently have combo kits on offer like the DCK240C2.

This package includes a 20V MAX Drill/Driver, a 20V MAX Impact Driver, two 20V MAX 1.3 Ah batteries, a battery charger, and a handy bag for storage and portability. As you can see, it’s a comprehensive set that delivers cordless freedom — a versatility wired power tools cannot hope to match. Likewise, Take note there are no bits in the box, and should be purchased separately.

Adorned in the signature black and yellow colorway of the DEWALT label, these are easy to tell apart from other items in the workshop. The DCK240C2 Combo Kit features the 20V MAX Drill/Driver (SKU: DCD771C2). It is compact and lightweight — ideal for tasks in small spaces.

Switch between two speeds: 450 rpm and 1,500 rpm. DEWALT says the tool emits 83 dB(A) of sound power and 72 dB(A) of sound pressure. Meanwhile, its 0.5″ chuck size is compatible with bits and rotary add-ons 1.5 mm to 13 mm.

Up next in the DCK240C2 Combo Kit is the 20V MAX Impact Driver (SKU: DCF885). This tool is the smaller of the two and is designed to handle tighter spaces. Three front-facing LEDs illuminate spots without shadows and tout a 20-second delay after you release the trigger. Finally, DEWALT tells us this bad boy generates 101 dB(A) of sound power and 90 dB(A) of sound pressure.

