Houses have windows for a reason. If the architect is catering to the whims of an extremely paranoid client, a home without any is technically possible. We can only imagine what it feels like to stay in a room with no other portals except a door. Meanwhile, a team of designers presents a high-tech concept called LOOM in case you experience this type of situation.

The earlier scenario is just theoretical given every country’s building code requires rooms to have an operable window. Not only is it for safety in case of a fire but these openings are also for ventilation and lighting. Moreover, it can provide people with spectacular views of their surroundings.

Unfortunately, those in congested urban areas don’t have this luxury. LOOM is a clever solution incorporating smart connectivity, a beam projector, and motorized mechanisms. This cylindrical device purportedly draws inspiration from a door handle.

Like how we transition from one space to the other, the images that appear on the ceiling make it seem like you are somewhere else. Likewise, no need to install a skylight, as users choose their ideal view to help them relax or fall asleep. Display a cloudless night sky, a sunny day in a tropical location, a mountain, a lake, and more.

Each LOOM includes a remote, which resembles a large dial knob. Adjust the angle and rotate the images with a twist. We assume automatic keystone correction is supported. Nobody wants to fiddle around with settings at the end of the day anyway. Lastly, it’s available in three colors: Midnight Navy, Solar Orange, and Dawn White.

Images courtesy of Dong Kyun Kim/Sumin Park/Dugyeong Lee/Yujeong Kim/Jaeyeon Lee/Behance