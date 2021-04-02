Resorting to using non-plastic straws is not only eco-friendly but also sustainable. Straws made from recycled paper are good, albeit temporarily. They are organic nonetheless so you can put them in compost as food for your plants. Now steel straws are sustainable since you can reuse them anytime just like the Razer Reusable Straw.

This is a telescopic straw that displays good corrosion resistance to many chemical corrodents and is highly heat-resistant thanks to its food-grade 304 stainless steel construction. It is recyclable, non-biodegradable, and works with a variety of cups. It is a versatile straw that not only works with cold drinks but also hot beverages.

This is thanks to the addition of a protective silicone cover that fits the tip. It ensures you’re safe from burns or scalding. Silicone, like stainless steel, is also recyclable, long-lasting, versatile, and free from harmful chemicals. It is definitely a safer and eco-friendly alternative to plastic.

Unlike other stainless steel straws, the Razer Reusable Straw features an ingenious collapsible design so you can carry it anywhere with you. It comes with its own telescopic cleaning brush and matt black carrying case designed with the brand’s iconic green logo. The case itself is also made from silicone to make it not only stylish but also portable to carry around. The case comes with a built-in carabiner for easy transport.

The Razer Reusable Straw is just the right length at 9 inches and has a bottom inner diameter of 0.23 inches. It is lightweight at just 10.7 grams so it’s not a burden to hold during sips.

Images courtesy of Razer