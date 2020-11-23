Razer continues to live by its motto “For Gamers. By Gamers” with the new Razer Concourse Pro Backpack. This pack not only oozes modern appeal but also ensures your gear is safe and protected while on the go.

This is the “definitive gaming backpack” to load your laptop and game tech. It can hold a 17.3″ laptop and a side zippered pocket allows for quick and easy access.

The Razer Concourse Pro Backpack has spacious offerings. It can store not just your gear but a change of clothes too if you plan to bring it along on a weekend trip. The inside has a lightweight and soft inner lining that protects your gear from scratches while on the go. The lightweight weave also makes sliding in and out of your gear easy.

Moreover, the front utility flap has room for two pen drives, a carabiner for your keys, and four card compartments. It also has multiple mesh organization pockets to store loose objects.

Aside from the inner fabric, the bottom panel of the Razer Concourse Pro Backpack is also robust and tear-resistant. You don’t have to worry if you put the pack on the sidewalk, the road, or on other uneven or rough surfaces. The bottom can withstand all the wear and tear over prolonged use.

As for portability, a lightweight material construction is already a steal. But the addition of padded shoulder straps ensures comfort on the go. The thicker padding offers more cushioning while its mesh material allows for air flow.

Images courtesy of Razer