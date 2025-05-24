In this digital age, your mobile devices are your constant companion no matter the situation or destination. We rely on our smartphones, laptops, and tablets, to stay connected with loved ones, stay updated on current events, or for entertainment. In the absence of electricity, power banks are vital, like the DeepSolar X20, which offers reliable and efficient outdoor power.

This is a 3-in-1 portable power source designed for the active lifestyle. It packs a massive 20,000mAh capacity and blazing-fast 40W charging. It can seamlessly charge four devices simultaneously, so you can keep that phone running or your camera always ready to capture wonderful moments.

The DeepSolar X20 has two USB-A outputs, two USB-C ports (input/output), and one micro-USB. It also has wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices. Its magnetic solar panel is expandable to increase solar input power to 18W. Simply, clip it to your backpack while on the move or lay it flat on the ground under direct sunlight for efficient and stable charging.

Moreover, it is IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof for full protection against dust, water, and the elements. So whether you’re at the beach, venturing dusty trails, and more, you can be certain it remains in tip-top shop.

It is also crush-proof and adventure tested. More than a power source, the DeepSolar X20 also offers illumination at night. It has three light modes: SOS Mode, Strobe Mode, and Lighting Mode. It offers up to 80 hours of backup light.

Images courtesy of DeepSolar