There’s something fulfilling drinking from a hot cup of specialty coffee such as the pour-over kind. Its rich taste and flavorful aroma are always a good waker-upper. But when time is not on your side then the quintessential drip coffee is a good option. This is why Oregon-based Ratio, which brought us the Ratio Eight Coffee Maker a few years back, introduced the Ratio Six, to provide coffee lovers the convenience of making pour-over coffee at a press of a button.

It simulates a skilled barista pour-over process using precisely metering water flow to aid with the bloom and brew phases. It takes a three-step Bloom. Brew, and Ready phase to get a steaming cup of aromatic coffee. Water flows evenly through a stainless steel shower head and over the coffee grounds at the ideal temperature using a powerful 1400 watt/120-volt heating element. This leaves the guesswork out so you get perfectly-brewed pour-over coffee every time into precision-formed stainless steel, borosilicate glass.

The Ratio Six Coffee Maker even comes with an optional unique heat shield around the showerhead. What it does is increase the coffee extraction and results in a very hot coffee around 200F. The shield also works great for those who prefer their java with milk or cream.

Design-wise, this sleek, compact coffee machine comes with a BPA-free copolymer water tank with watermarking from two to eight cups. It can hold 44 ounces of water with about 10% of that going into the coffee grounds. This gives a total of 40 ounces of brewed coffee. It comes in two versions: in stainless steel with satin stainless steel or matte black finish. Either selection makes a great addition to your kitchen counter.

