Whoever limits their grill for summer use does not only miss out on the variety of meals they can prepare but also the awesome experience it brings. Given just how cold it can get this season, a source of warmth like the Zelos 450 can make outdoor gatherings more bearable. Unveiled at CES 2035, this high-tech cooking equipment will help you achieve the best results.

Grilling is not exactly rocket science, but it can take years to completely master the nuances of this food preparation technique. Culinary professionals often say everything boils down to the quality of ingredients. However, if the hardware is not up to par, it becomes difficult to follow the recipe.

Brisk It tells us the Zelos 450 leverages Wi-Fi connectivity and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline the process. Although most guys prefer to handle things the traditional way, AI assistance is too cool to ignore. According to the manufacturer, Vera AI will “monitor, control, and automate the cook for you.”

No need to hook it up to a natural gas line or propane tank as it uses wood pellets as fuel. Depending on what the instructions call for, the temperature can range between 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Reminders and notifications are received via the companion app. You can also monitor progress remotely.

Multitasking with the Zelos 450 should be a breeze. Brisk It gives us 450 square inches of grill space to accommodate large servings for a party. A side shelf on the right is an ideal surface to place items you plan to grill. Meanwhile, hooks are a welcome convenience to hold your tools. We hope it hits the retail scene soon.

Images courtesy of Brisk It