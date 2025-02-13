Unless you are closely monitoring your calorie intake in a day, there’s always room for dessert. Even with a lavish spread of sweets on the table, most of us would still choose ice cream. Sadly, the chance of a pint or so available in the freezer is not always a guarantee. Therefore, it’s more practical to have a machine like the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi on standby.

As much as people enjoy the delectable frozen treat, store-bought ice cream is not exactly a guilt-free affair. More often than not, these are full of preservatives, artificial coloring, and sugar. Although healthier alternatives are available, these are often more expensive and harder to come by. It’s time we take matters into our own hands with the help of this fancy kitchen appliance.

Ninja has been a mainstay for years when it comes to innovative food preparation equipment. The Swirl by CREAMi is ideal for households with a penchant for cool creamy delights. At 15.16″ x 10.04″ x 17.52″ (LxWxH), it’s a compact footprint for countertop use. Before anything else, do keep in mind that there is no built-in refrigeration module.

Follow any of the recipes in the included documentation, pour everything into the CREAMi Swirl pints, cover with the storage lid, and freeze for 24 hours. So far, this is the only caveat we can think of. With this step out of the way, follow the directions to hook up the container to the machine.

The Swirl by CREAMi features a touch control panel with 13 distinct programs. All materials that come into contact with the ingredients are BPA-free. Ninja says it “turns almost anything into ice cream, soft serve, and much more at the touch of a button. Bring the ice cream shop to your countertop with Creamify Technology.”

Images courtesy of Ninja