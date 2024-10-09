Buying bottled water for consumption is not cost-effective and unsustainable as the plastic bottles only end up in landfills. Having an industrial filter for your home water system is worth the investment, but it can also be pricey. Waterdrop makes this possible though simply by turning tap water into safe drinking water using its intuitive ED01 Electric Water Filter Pitcher.

This machine effectively reduces impurities to enhance the purity and taste of the water. It uses a five-system 5-micrometer premium carbon block filter that boasts high accuracy, excellent adsorption, and zero carbon leakage. The filtration reduces PFOA and PFOS to ensure high-quality drinking water.

Likewise, it rids tap water with contaminants and has been certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 401, 53, 42 and 372 standards to reduce 30+ substances. These include chlorine, lead, microplastic, mercury, benzene and bisphenol A. Moreover, Watedrop’s ED01 Electric Water Filter Pitcher can hold 3.5 liters (or 15 glasses worth) of water.

A one-touch button automatically filters and dispenses water directly into your glass. It does the job at an impressive 0.8 litters/minute. However, it does not reduce the water’s TDS count, which would require the much bulkier and larger RO filtration system.

Watedrop’s ED01 Electric Water Filter Pitcher uses cartridge-based filters that are easy to install and swap out. The cylindrical filter cartridges slide in and out for easy replacement and each lasts for up to 200 gallons or 1600 bottles. It’s good for four to six months of water consumption. This machine runs on a built-in rechargeable type-C battery with a 30-day life cycle and is IPX5-rated waterproof.

Images courtesy of Waterdrop