Titaner has brought its two decades of deep expertise in titanium to great use, manufacturing outdoor tools, kitchen essentials, and more that possess great material purity and uncompromising craftsmanship. The same goes for its latest product, the Color-Ti-Double-Wall Cup.

Glass, ceramic, plastic, metal, Styrofoam, paper, and more. They are widely used for various purposes including in the kitchen. Despite their utility, they have certain disadvantages and pose ecological and health risks. Metal gives off an unpleasant smell especially when wet, ceramic and glass are heavy and fragile, while plastic pose serious health concerns.

Either way, they distort the taste of your drink one way or the other. But not Titaner’s Color-Ti-Double-Wall Cup, which ensures the purest taste with every sip. Savor coffee, tea, wine, or your favorite drink from a cup that doesn’t release unpleasant odors and taste.

This cup is crafted from medical-grade pure titanium (same used in human bone implants), which is known for its corrosion resistance and exceptional biocompatibility. This means it stays almost completely inert. So it doesn’t react with your drink, even with the most acidic or alkaline liquids.

It ensures an uncompromised taste as it doesn’t release any harmful substances that can pose any health risks. Best of all, the microscopic surface irregularities of titanium create finer, denser foam for that refreshing cup of beer. To ensure it meets food-grade standards, Titaner’s Color-Ti-Double-Wall Cup also underwent ultrasonic cleaning to remove iron residues or chemical substances. Moreover, it is lightweight, has a smooth and dense surface, and naturally antibacterial so it doesn’t retain odors regardless of the beverage it holds.

Images courtesy of Titaner