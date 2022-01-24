For those who love to have their pocket knife in the ready even when hitting the beach, then Quiet Carry’s The Drift is yours for the taking. Its construction guarantees it can withstand the sand, sea, and salt while staying neat and lightweight for travel.

This is an everyday carry and saltwater knife. It features a black PVD-coated knurled handle for good grip and ease of use. Its stonewash drop point blade is corrosion resistant and boasts great edge retention. That’s because it is made with Vanax SuperClean blade steel, known to be extremely tough on rust, and ranks high on edge-holding ability.

Moreover, Quiet Carry’s The Drift is light in the hand yet tough on tasks. It clocks in at 6.94 inches when opened (blade is at 2.98 inches long and.090 inches thin and handle at 3.94 inches). It uses 6AL 4V Titanium (T8) hardware, Phosphor bronze washers, and 6AL 4V Titanium for the body.

It is lightweight at just 2.6 ounces making it portable for trips to the sea, lake, or for any outdoor adventure. It even comes with a tip-up marine SST pocket clip for convenience carry. It operates with a frame lock and uses dual thumb studs to deploy the blade.

Quiet Carry’s The Drift is both beautiful in form and function. It holds a minimalist yet modern design guaranteed to make a good addition to your pocket knife collection. Best of all, it can strive in extreme saltwater environments. It makes great EDC for anglers and those who prefer a sharp knife to pry open clams.

Images courtesy of Quiet Carry