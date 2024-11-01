When we go camping, the concept behind this type of recreation is to rely on our gear and basic survival skills. People indulge in this activity to disconnect from basic creature comforts, bond with companions, and rely on nature for provisions. On the other hand, the use of travel trailers and RVs is the polar opposite. Meanwhile, BRABUS boldly pushes the envelope of luxury with its BIG BOY 1200.

For years German aftermarket customization specialists have been indulging the elite with its signature services. With a distinct preference for vehicles by Mercedes-Benz, its catalog includes sedans, coupes, cabriolets, sports cars, SUVs, trucks, and more. The BIG BOY 1200 is “the first-ever BRABUS Masterpiece motorhome.”

With a stellar reputation for performance and quality, clients can expect an opulent mobile suite. The three-axle platform is equipped with a 12.8-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel mill that cranks out 530 horsepower and 1,918 lb-ft of torque. Given its size and weight, the RV maxes out at 56 mph for safety reasons.

For extra stability and better handling, the second axle features twin tires on each side. At 39.4 feet long, the BIG BOY 1200 provides owners with over 320 square feet of space within the confines of the habitation area. The bedroom comes with slide-out sections on each side for a total width of about 14.8 feet.

The rear wall is where you’ll find the closet. Other notable items include a 43″ smart TV, a PlayStation 5, soundbar, a Sahrai carpet, a writing desk, and a Paola Lenti chair. Elsewhere, the BIG BOY 1200 supplies power to all of the electronics via an on-board energy storage system. Eight solar panels on top of the roof harvest clean energy by day.

