Tactical flashlights are useful everyday carry items because they offer a host of features not found in regular handheld torches. Take for instance the Q-Beam Blue Max Midnight flashlight, which can definitely survive the outdoors with its weather-resistant construction.

This hefty battery-powered flashlight uses a 5-watt Cree XPE LED and provides enough illumination with 590 lumens. Made from highly-durable aluminum, it can withstand a drop of up to 30 feet and waterproof up to a depth of 3 feet. It even boasts an impact-resistance of 30 meters. Adding to its robust construction is its drop-resistant rubber cap.

The Q-Beam Blue Max Midnight flashlight runs on three D alkaline batteries and works with a tail cap switch. It offers three light modes including strobe and high and low beam and provides illumination for an amazing 18 hours and a max beam distance of 420 meters. That’s more than enough to shine a dark path in the distance. Despite the lengthy runtime, the LED bulbs do not overheat so

This EDC flashlight is also on the compact side measuring at just 13 inches in length. When it comes to tactical flashlights, they must also be comfortable in the hands and this one fits the bill. Despite the lengthy runtime, the LED bulbs do not overheat. This ensures you don’t get burned.

The Q-Beam Blue Max Midnight flashlight is also heavy enough to take a few solid hits and hit someone with. As a self-defense tool, the strobe lights are a great option although it also has a tactical bezel. Likewise, 590 lumens of light is already bright enough to blind an attacker.

Image courtesy of Q-Beam