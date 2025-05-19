The tiny house movement doesn’t seem to slow down with more people looking for sustainable and innovative ways to downsize. Going tiny means sacrificing some modern essentials but never on comfort. This applies to this tiny house built from an old 1940s railway car.

It’s clever how UK firm Bare Root Creation converted this compact vehicle into a house comfortable enough for two. This unnamed tiny home is ideal as a guest house or for vacation use rather than as a permanent residence. It’s also best that it remains stationary than towed around regularly despite its mounted on a double-axle trailer.

A dilapidated 1940s railway car is the foundation of this home located in Cornwall, England. It’s very compact, measuring just 18 ft (5.5 m) long and offering 144 sq ft (13.4 sq m) of interior space. It features simple design and finishes, with its metal corrugated metal roof and larch finishing.

Moreover, this home repurposed wood from old railway cars to retain its historical feel. The entrance itself is made of large wooden double doors. It opens to an open plan layout and directly to a small living room equipped with an L-shaped seating area with integrated storage. A window opens up the space to natural light and ventilation.

Meanwhile, the kitchen in this 1940s railway car-turned-tiny-home is very basic. It only has a sink and cutting board insert, a fridge, a microwave, and some cabinetry. On the opposite end is the bathroom which has a sink, flushing toilet, and shower. The bedroom is the novel design, accessible via a porthole-style opening in the living room and equipped with a double bed.

Images courtesy of Bear Root Creation