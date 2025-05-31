Camping remains a favorite form of outdoor recreation for people who want to reconnect with nature. Over time, the activity begins to feel less like a chore for those who truly enjoy it, but not so much for the rest who don’t. The lack of creature comforts can feel troublesome, but there are modern solutions like the CamperKit to help them ease into things.

Aecooly is currently crowdfunding this modular device that covers various scenarios while camping. As of this writing, the Kickstarter campaign already shows a total pledge of $53,349 from 253 backers, which places it over the modest goal of only $1,913. No need to fret because there are still 51 days to go.

As their slogan puts it, the CamperKit is an “All-in-1 Outdoor Solution For Every Adventure.” Upon launch, the attachments available are a jet fan, a high-speed fan, a camping fan, an ambient light, a camping lantern, a flashlight, a charger, an arc lighter, an alarm, a water pump, and an air pump.

The company notes that additional modules such as a carbon monoxide alarm, a mosquito repeller, a water pump, and an electric screwdriver will follow after October 2025. Aecooly likewise encourages its backers to submit recommendations of what add-ons they would like to see in the future.

At the core of every CamperKit is a Smart Controller that also doubles as a cylindrical handle. Accessories use a magnetic mounting system for seamless swapping. Crafted out of metal (aluminum and zinc alloy), it looks and feels premium. IPX7 water resistance ensures reliable operation even in high-humidity scenarios.

Images courtesy of Aecooly