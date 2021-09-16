Spot check! What EDC gear do you have right now? For sure most of us prefer to take along multi-tools, pocket knives, flashlights, and other items that fit the bill for everyday carry bill. There is no clear-cut template as to what items should or should not be with you at all times, which is why we choose the Stay Chill Beer Pint from Stanley.

Most of you know the brand for their heavy-duty hand tools, but they also have a selection of EDC products. It’s immediately obvious, but the reason behind why we consider the Stay Chill Beer Pint is the bottle opener that ships with the package. Stanley cleverly makes it look like a part of the lid, it slides out when you need it.

Don’t let the name throw you off, because you can pretty much dump anything inside aside from the amber brew. Come to think of it, the design makes it discreet enough to sneak some in even when the venue prohibits the drink. Hey! It’s perfectly acceptable if you can hold your alcohol so don’t give us that look!

The Stay Chill Beer Pint can hold up to 16 ounces of whatever you want. The double-wall insulation means drinks stay cold longer. Plus, Stanley says the exterior will stay condensation-free to give you a secure grip. It’s also a perfect vessel to store coffee, tea, and other beverages you want to keep hot for up to an hour.

All the metal in the construction here – including the bottle opener – are crafted out of stainless steel. Meanwhile, the composite parts are all BPA-free and food-safe materials. Need to clean the Stanley Stay Chill Beer Pint in a jiffy? Throw it in the dishwasher! Its durability claim is even backed by a lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of Stanley