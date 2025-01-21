When shopping for big-ticket items, waiting for seasonal discounts is ideal for saving money. However, sometimes it’s better to grab whatever you want while funds are available. Some might fall victim to impulse buying, which can completely ruin the original plan. If you love to grill food, Weber recently revamped its Spirit series. We recommend the EP-435 to serve a large group.

Novice and expert culinary enthusiasts consider an outdoor barbecue an enjoyable social event. The host — usually by default — acts as the grillmaster (pitmaster) unless somebody else volunteers. You can have a wingman take over during breaks, but it rarely happens unless it’s a day-long affair. To achieve the best results, Weber offers this propane-fueled bad boy.

The brand enjoys a stellar reputation when it comes to gas grills and the EP-435 is a four-burner beast. It ships with all the bells and whistles to always make your cookouts memorable for those who attend. A natural gas variant is also available, but the other option is better if you need to move it around a lot.

With a generous 428-square-inch cooktop and a 105-square-inch warming rack, feeding a hungry mob won’t become an issue. Four main burners generate a total of 35,000 BTU per hour, while the side burner is rated at 12,000 BTU per hour. The freestanding grill touts a bottom cabinet to hold various grilling accessories as well as the propane tank.

Elsewhere, Weber outfits the side shelves with tool hooks so your gear is just within reach. Side Rails are likewise available for optional accessories. Light up the EP-435 with one hand courtesy of the Snap-Jet Ignition system. Stainless steel Flavorizer bars not only protect the burners from drippings but also vaporize the liquids to enhance your meals.

