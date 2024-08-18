Automatic coffee machines are a gem for those who crave their daily espresso but don’t have the luxury of time to prepare it at home or drop by the cafe. Modern machines these days can easily brew a latte, a macchiato, and more with a press of a button. The JURA E8 is one and it prepares barista-style java from freshly ground beans using its user-friendly interface.

It offers 17 coffee classics and specialties including Flat White, Espresso, Cappuccino, Caffe Barista, Americano, Espresso, Espresso doppio, Cortado, Macchiato, Latte macchiato, and more. Choosing your drink is easy using its large 3.5″ display featuring six operating buttons, clear pictures and graphics. You can customize the coffee according to your taste and preferred cup size.

There’s nothing better than coffee made from freshly ground beans. As such, the JURA E8 comes with Professional Aroma Grinder (P.A.G.2) grinder. It can be adjusted before, during and after use using an ergonomically shaped selector switch. The grinder stays in rest mode between preparations to extend its lifetime and ensure a precise grind every time.

Moreover, this coffee machine uses Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P) for a full-bodied, rich, and aromatic espresso, cortado and macchiato. It ensures 12.2% more aroma and consistently high grind quality. It even has an extra shot function to add espresso to a programmed drink including the cappuccino, flat white, and latte macchiato.

Meanwhile, for easy maintenance especially on the milk frother/steamer, the JURA E8 has the One-Touch milk system cleaning function. This coffee machine also boasts an aesthetically pleasing design with its its harmoniously symmetrical lines rendering a sleek and modern look.

Images courtesy of JURA