With Tesla still at the top, other EV startups are barely making any headway in their bid to gain a foothold in the highly competitive market for emission-free transportation. So far startups such as Lucid Motors, Fisker Automotive, Aptera Motors, are teasing revolutionary technologies. Porsche, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying a favorable transition into electrification. In fact, it now has an eBike lineup available.

The German marque has been steadily growing its EV offerings. Earlier in 2021 it finally introduced a more affordable trim for the Taycan. Porsche was also taking advantage of the momentum by following up with Taycan Cross Turismo. After looking at the images of the new machine, many were wondering what was on the bike rack in one of the shots from the rear.

It turns out that the rides were actually the two version of Porsche’s new mobility platforms. Eco-conscious consumers now have more options aside from its zero-emission vehicles. These are the eBike Sport and eBike Cross. Big props to the company’s engineers and designers for the modern and discreet profile.

Not unless you view them up close, these can pass off as just any other regular road bike. Little do onlookers know that these lightweight carbon frames hold cutting-edge technology. The blueprint was provided by Studio F.A. Porsche in partnership with renowned eBike manufacturer ROTWILD.

Other noteworthy features include the Shimano drive unit, high-performance brakes and upside-down suspension fork from Magura, FOX shocks, Dropper seat and wheels from Crankbrothers. The eBike Sport is great for urban environments and forgiving terrain, while the eBike Cross is ideal for off-road adventures.

Images courtesy of Porsche