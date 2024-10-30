Smartphones, tablets, and laptops, alongside a stable internet connection, are the most popular sources of entertainment for frequent travelers. We use these to play games, browse the internet, stream music, and watch videos/movies. Nevertheless, if you want a more cinematic experience, JMGO presents the PicoFlix — a portable DLP projector. Add it to your kit before any trip.

It’s great to see competitors step up their game to take on household names like Samsung, LG, XGIMI, and Nebula. The latter is Anker’s subsidiary with an ever-growing catalog of compact yet feature-packed projectors. With a strong demand for on-the-go platforms, JMGO adds this new SKU to its lineup.

The Chinese firm already has several full-size models with remarkable capabilities on paper. Reviews are mostly positive as users cite the premium build quality, exceptional brightness, and superb acoustics. However, it seems there are issues with the clunky software.

As for the PicoFlix, it runs on Google TV with official support for popular streaming services like Netflix and others. This cylindrical device measures 80 mm x 80 mm x 240 mm and tips the scales at only 3.3 lbs. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6.

With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, users can download apps and multimedia content directly into the PicoFlix. Also, depending on how far it is from a projector screen or wall, image sizes can range from 40 inches up to 150 inches.

Next, we have 10W dual speakers with Dolby Audio for immersive acoustics. A 10,000 mAh built-in battery packs enough charge to last close to 4.5 hours in Power Save Mode. Hook the PicoFlix up to a compatible power bank for longer viewing sessions.

Images courtesy of JMGO