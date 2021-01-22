Shopping for an EV these days is way more thrilling thanks to the abundance of choices. This is great news when folks want something other than a Tesla. Not that there’s anything wrong with Elon Musk’s company, but perhaps brand/platform fatigue was finally taking its toll. Meanwhile, the more discerning consumers who want a machine whose marque comes with an impressive automotive heritage now have options. For instance, Porsche is now teasing an entry-level trim for its 2021 Taycan.

When Porsche originally unveiled the Taycan, the price point was more than what people expected. Nonetheless, sales numbers were remarkable impressive according to the sources. However, the bulk of their profits still came from their regular lineup of top-notch sports cars, crossovers, and SUVs. This year, the group hopes to convince more eco-minded buyers to take the plunge with its attractive pricing.

At $79,900 for the base model of the 2021 Taycan, you have an emission-free sedan with Porsche’s iconic design and performance. Quality-wise, the German automaker does not cut any corners. However, there are missing features which could be a dealbreaker for some who were after the full experience. The all-wheel-drive configuration of the 4S has been replaced with a rear-wheel system.

Take note that the single electric motor can still generate 402 horsepower with 254 lb-ft of torque. Testing shows it can tackle a 0-60 mph run in 5.1 seconds and peak at 143 mph. As for the range, a full charge of its 79.2 kWh battery pack should be good for a little over 200 miles. Porsche is yet to share the EPA rating for this 2021 Taycan. Units should start making their way to showrooms around spring.

Images courtesy of Porsche