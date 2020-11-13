For some reason, Porsche has been regularly showing up on headlines for several weeks now. Some of you might be wondering why the renowned automaker’s design studio is busy collaborating with other brands. When it comes to tie-ins a company has to be extra careful not to make any big mistakes that could drag the name down. It seems the folks from Porsche Design know their stuff as they partner with AOC for the AGON 27.

Similar to the jaw-dropping collection with Acer, the Taiwanese display manufacturer is borrowing the talents of the German marque’s designers to craft a striking gaming monitor. Drawing upon the rich motorsports legacy of the emblem, it is delivering a display that embodies speed. For gamers, refresh rate and response time are essential elements one looks for. The AGON 27 is stepping up its game and promising 240 Hz.

Mimicking the sleek curves of its automobiles, AOC is presenting a 27-inch frameless curved display. Even the base is notably premium and apparently draws inspiration from the 911 RSR. Its sports a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1440 resolution with support for up to 1.7 billion colors. Additionally, two 5W speakers are on board, but most users will probably use gaming headphones anyway. Still, it’s better than having none at all, right?

Meanwhile, connectivity options include the 2x HDMI 2.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, and 4x USB 3.2. The AGON 27 even includes AOC’s LightFX ambient lighting technology. With the release of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, this might be your next gaming display option. Nevertheless, the majority of buyers will probably use it for their gaming rig instead.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design/AOC