Most of you have probably heard rumors regarding Apple’s upcoming foldable. However, insiders say it’s not due to hit the market until 2027. On the other hand, what’s reportedly arriving later this year is the iPhone 17 Air. Meanwhile, Samsung disrupts the growing interest surrounding its rival’s slim and sleek smartphone with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Not to be outdone by the American tech firm’s introduction of a new flagship SKU, the South Korean consumer electronics giant also had something in development. Since early this year, supply chain analysts have already hinted at something fresh for the Galaxy S series. Now that the handset and specs are official.

Passionate Samsung fans are undoubtedly thrilled about the device. Still, there is a glaring caveat for early adopters. The press release reads: “With a thin 5.8mm chassis, Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkable feat of engineering that reimagines nearly every element of smartphone design for an even more compact and convenient experience.”

Honestly, the svelte physical footprint is indeed remarkable and ergonomic. Sadly, it comes at the cost of a smaller battery capacity that’s even lower than that of the Galaxy S25. Samsung claims a full charge will last a full day, but it all depends on the user’s usage patterns. If only the manufacturer would finally adopt wired charging speeds beyond 25W, this wouldn’t even be an issue.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 200 MP wide-angle camera for its primary imaging array. Elsewhere, we have a 12 MP front-facing camera. It’s also packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 256 GB and 512 GB. Available colors include Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Images courtesy of Samsung