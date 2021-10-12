Polar has been in the fitness business for quite some time now. In fact, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heart rate monitors. With years of sports and medical research behind them, the brand produces some of the best smart wearables out there. Let’s check out their latest device – the Grit X Pro.

As a consumer, we know that when a product receives a “pro” designation, it is likely to pack the most advanced features. When you need a gadget the delivers the most comprehensive insight into your health and athletic performance, this is it. Polar knows what its users want, but sets out to exceed our expectations.

The standard Grit X Pro is available in three colorways: Black DLC, Nordic Copper, and Arctic Gold. If you prefer something on the luxe side, there’s also the Titan version. This replaces the 47-mm x 13-mm stainless steel bezel with aerospace-grade titanium.

You also get receive an extra perforated leather band so you can swap it out with the FKM fluoroelastomer strap. Its 1.2-inch 240 x 240 transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) touch display sits under a sapphire glass lens. Polar then gives it a composite case to shave off some weight.

Despite the mix of materials, the Grit X Pro is a durable outdoor-ready smartwatch. In fact, it will withstand extreme temperatures and shake off a downpour or go for more than just a dip. Of course, it packs Polar’s Precision Prime technology to read your heart rate with remarkable accuracy.

The integrated GPS guides users safely during your trek and takes them back when they need to. Furthermore, the Grit X Pro will even track your sleep. A single charge can last up to seven days, which is more than what other wearables can deliver.

Images courtesy of Polar