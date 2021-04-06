About a week ago, we published a piece about Mobvoi and its continued support for Google’s underappreciated smartwatch operating system. One of the key points we highlighted was how the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was able to – with the help a bigger RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset – made Wear OS look good. Now, it’s Casio’s turn to do the same with its G-SHOCK G-SQUAD PRO.

In our hands-on review with the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, we pointed out how the device’s dual-layer display seems to have been inspired by another company. Casio’s PRO TREK WSD-F30 was sporting a similar setup to conserve battery life. Now, we see once again on the brand’s G-SHOCK G-SQUAD PRO smartwatches.

It might not sound impressive at first, but do take note that being under Casio’s G-SHOCK lineup can only mean one thing. This makes the G-SQUAD PRO perhaps the toughest Wear OS smartwatch in existence right now. Its solid craftsmanship lets you wear it and dive up to 670 feet underwater.

Likewise, impacts and vibrations would not deter it from any task. Casio reveals that the case back is titanium with a titanium carbide coat to withstand abrasions. GPS connectivity, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and others are available.

There’s currently no word on some of its technical details, but it is likely running on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear chipset. Hopefully, the company is giving it ample RAM and ROM to enhance Wear OS’ responsiveness.

Look closely and you can spot the intricate honeycomb patterns on the G-SQUAD PRO. Casio says the textures are there to convey the durability of the timepiece. You can download the G-SHOCK MOVE companion app to expand its features. It is available on iOS and Android app markets.

