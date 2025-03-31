Dragon Tiny Homes’ Vista makes a great full-time residence for a couple or a family of three. It has two loft beds and ample space for entertaining and dining. Plus, large glazing offers expansive outside views, giving it a spacious and airy feel.

The home features interior spaces thoughtfully designed for function and comfort. It opens to a well-equipped kitchen with a gas range oven, lots of cabinetry for storage, hanging shelving, quartz countertop, and space for a washer/dryer setup.

Meanwhile, opposite the kitchen is a floating table for dining or working. It faces long windows for outside views and natural lighting. Beside the table is a fridge/freezer and more cabinetry. Meanwhile, the living room in the Vista is just beside the kitchen, and it has a comfortable sofa in front of a large window.

The sala is perfect for entertaining or movie nights. It has a projector with a remote-controlled projector screen that doubles as a makeshift curtain. It also has a fireplace and LED lights. Then, set against the wall near the living room is the storage-built-in staircase that leads to one of the loft bedrooms in the Vista tiny house.

This space has a queen-sized bed and opens to natural light via glass windows. It also overlooks the second loft bed on the opposite end of the home. A ladder leads to the second loft bed. Under it is the bathroom equipped with a flashing toilet and shower and closes for privacy via a barn door.

The Vista tiny house looks modern with LED trims placed underneath the stairs and then up over the full house. It offers a spacious and comfortable living experience, measuring 24′ x 8.5′ x 13.5′, with 6′ wide windows for panoramic views.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes