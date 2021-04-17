According to studies, video games can have some benefits. It stimulates our brain, improves our problem-solving skills, helps hand-eye coordination, and is an awesome way to blow off some stress (depending on the genre). Sadly, the pandemic has pushed people to adopt a sedentary lifestyle indoors. The Playpulse ONE will let you pedal along the journey to fitness and entertainment as well.

Among the products that saw a surge in demand amid the health crisis were exercise equipment. Online workout subscriptions were likewise highly marketable as an alternative since most gyms were not open. The Playpulse ONE might not be a new concept, but it strives to deliver what others like it do not – visuals.

This stationary bike features an adjustable seat and handlebars. The pedals also allow you to strap in for those intense sessions of burning calories and those love handles. What sets it apart from the rest is the 24-inch full HD capacitive touchscreen. Also, there are integrated speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-A port.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an Ethernet port. The Playpulse ONE is practically a basic gaming rig thanks to its tech specs. There’s an Intel i5-900F CPU with 8 GB of RAM, a dedicated 2 GB VRAM graphics card, and a 512 GB SSD internal storage.

Players control the game via the integrated controllers on the handlebars. For additional immersive experiences, the pedal sensors boast millimeter precision, while the player also gets to feel haptic feedback relative to the on-screen action. It even includes a magnetic bottle holder and phone tray. Both are removable. Most of the games that ship with the Playpulse ONE have players pedal and use the buttons to interact.

Images courtesy of Playpulse