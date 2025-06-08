YETI has been hitting it out of the ballpark lately by delivering awesome products beyond their iconic coolers. With summer already rolling in, the brand will be catering to the diverse needs and demands of outdoor enthusiasts. Apart from keeping our beverages in optimal drinking temperatures, we’re now looking at something new — the Cayo “All-Weather Backpack.”

At first, we thought this was another take on Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler. Perhaps an upgrade with new high-tech features such as a rechargeable cooling system. This bad boy is just an your average rucksack, which will come as a surprise to those who expected a fancy gimmick or two.

Nevertheless, what truly matters is that this is a wilderness-ready companion for adventurers. The Cayo is currently available in two colors: Black and Olive and in 15L or 25L flavors. If you need something even bigger — enough to fit a laptop, YETI has a 35L SKU in the works and should hit store shelves soon.

For an ergonomic fit with balanced support, you have adjustable padded shoulder straps alongside detachable chest and waist straps. Additional comfort also comes from the ComfortComb mesh backpanel for superior breathability. Furthermore, quick-access pockets are ideal for water bottles and other small essentials.

The Cayo sports a versatile design that looks stylish both in the city and out in the wild. Do keep in mind that the DryHide Shell, PU-coated zippers, and RF welded seams do not mean the backpack is waterproof. YETI assures us, however, its construction can withstand various weather conditions.

Images courtesy of YETI