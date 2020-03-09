The Pioneer Carry Division Billfold Wallet boasts quality and practicality. It’s a minimalist yet modern piece that does its job of carrying your cards and notes without sacrificing beauty.

This card carrier boasts amazing storage. It can accommodate a max of 12 cards and even hold flat bills. There are six main card slots and two internal sleeves for business cards. It fits almost all international bill sizes.

No matter the number of cards you put in, it holds its shape. That’s because of its resilient construction. The Pioneer Carry Division Billfold Wallet uses FutureForm heat-fused membrane that gives the wallet its structure. Adding to its robust quality is the use of 10XD fabric with DWR finish, which makes its construction stronger than steel. It also makes cleaning the wallet easy, a simple wet rag will do to wipe away any dirt. Adding the high-density 3-ply DWR ripstop nylon to the construction makes this wallet absolutely strong it can survive just about anything.

Best of all, this wallet is waterproof and machine-washable. You don’t have to worry if you accidentally put it with the rest of your dirty clothes in the laundry. It retains its shape and dries up quickly after washing. The card sleeves also remain tight after wash.

Just like other modern wallets of today. the Pioneer Carry Division Billfold Wallet offers RFID shielding. This keeps your personal information safe from data theft. It is also designed with ease in portability. It’s pretty compact at just 110mm L x 8MM W x 90mm H when closed.

Images courtesy of Pioneer Carry