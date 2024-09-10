Packing for travel can be challenging especially when it comes to clothes. You’d have to pick versatile outfits that adapt to any occasion. If you’re traveling both for business and pleasure, then the Jetsetter Tech Pants from Jack Archer fit the bill.

They boast a versatile silhouette that looks good either worn to formal or casual occasions even during sightseeing. If you’re running, bending, or squatting, they won’t tear in high-tension areas, like the buttocks or knees. That’s because the fabric used is stretchy enough not to hamper mobility.

The Jetsetter Tech Pants uses Japan-sourced Rebound Fabric, which is made from 100% PTT polyester fibers that offer a soft and stretchy feel. Aside from being stretchable, the material is also naturally resistant to water, dirt, coffee, and wine in its helical molecular structure. This makes these pants resistant to stain and water.

Moreover, the four-way stretch quality not only supports movement, but also makes the pants resistant to wrinkles and creases. So you can forget about ironing and simply wear it as is after washing. These pants likewise require no break in, boast a color that doesn’t fade, and retain its shape even after several washes, making them a great travel outfit.

The Jetsetter Tech Pants make you look and feel good. The diamond-shaped gusset prevents ball crush, while the curved-waist design molds the midsection for an instant cheek lift. This design comes in a slim-tapered fit and offers enough pockets for EDC items. There are a couple of deep front pockets and two zipped ones at the back. There is also a smaller open pocket inside the front left pocket and a hidden zipped pocket inside the front right pocket. These pants are available in various colorways including Deep Blue and Charcoal Gray.

Images courtesy of Jack Archer