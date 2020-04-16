The Pillbox Billfold-Vintage Ball Glove Leather Wallet is for baseball aficionados who eat, work talk and walk baseball. It is for those who love the feel of baseball glove leather in their skin.

This handcrafted piece uses re-purposed vintage baseball gloves so each wallet is unique. It holds its own beauty and classic appeal thanks to the appearance of the grommets, old logos, tags, and stitch marks ever-present in baseball gloves. The wallet uses 15 percent well-used baseball glove leather for the inner front pocket. Meanwhile, 85 percent goes to stock leather to make the construction elegant and durable.

Crafted at Leatherworks Minnesota, the Pillbox Billfold-Vintage Ball Glove Leather Wallet can serve as an heirloom piece. You can just store it or you can flaunt it with your fellow baseball fans. It is effective as a money carrier as it can hold both cash and cards. It features six card pockets, a billfold to hold banknotes, receipts, or small paper documents and a couple of hidden pockets.

This everyday carry is designed to be pocket-friendly as it is a showcase piece. It slips easily in your front or back pocket thanks to its sleek frame. It only measures 4 1/2″ x 3 1/4″ when closed. Its compact size means you can easily stow it away in a small bag, purse, or fanny pack.

The Pillbox Billfold-Vintage Ball Glove Leather Wallet is available in three colors: Black, Saddle Tan, and Tan. In keeping with its theme inspired by the baseball of yesteryear, each order of the wallet includes a pack of baseball cards.

Images courtesy of Pillbox Bat Company