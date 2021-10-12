There’s no stopping it. Evidence of climate change finally shows us of the impact carbon emissions. Therefore, in a bid to end our reliance on fossil fuels, environmental advocates urge the transportation industry to adopt more sustainable platforms. Thankfully, Tesla and other leading automotive brands are leading the charge. Piëch joins the initiative as it unveils the GT.

The Swiss marque was established in 2017, but their sporty coupe is still currently in development. Nonetheless, the GT is apparently undergoing real-world testing as of this writing. While mass production is not on the cards anytime soon, this tells us the machine is more than just a concept at this stage.

With a silhouette that evokes speed, the 3,968-lbs GT can go from 0-62 mph in less than three seconds. Its remarkable acceleration comes from three powerful electric motors. There’s one for the front axle, while the rear hosts two, and the trio produces a total of 603 horsepower.

Owners can expect to get up to 310 miles on a full charge of its 75-kWh battery. We like how Piëch opts for a more traditional sports car outline. There are already too many upcoming all-electric supercars that are going all-out with their futuristic aesthetic. Thus, it’s a welcome break to see one that holds classic design in high regard.

As several issues push back the release of Elon Musk’s oft-teased Roadster, it opens up the market for ambitious upstarts. So far, the likes of Porsche, Ford, Lucid Motors, Audi, Polestar, Volkswagen, BMW, and others are gaining a foothold in the EV segment. Meanwhile, Piëch plans to have the GT ready for the assembly line by 2024.

Images courtesy of Piëch