As EV startups pop up left and right, Tesla faces an uphill battle against various platforms down the line. Among its fleet, the Model S, Model X, Roadster, Cybertruck, Cyberquad, and Semi already have counterparts from rivals. Soon, even the Model Y will no longer be safe when the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 hits the streets.

It’s always awesome to see carmakers unveil game-changing rides. The IONIQ 5 “marks the beginning of a new era of clean mobility,” says the manufacturer. The moment you lay eyes on the design, its outline gives us a blend of sharp edges with sleek aerodynamic curves. It evokes a minimalist vibe but will draw the attention of onlookers who spot it.

Hyundai equips the entry-level trim with a 58-kWh battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive system. Those who prefer higher-end specifications can choose the flagship variant of the crossover. It boasts an all-wheel-drive powertrain and a bigger 72.6 kWh battery at 300 horsepower with 479.4 lb-ft of torque.

Its battery-electric architecture means Hyundai can omit certain features such as a grille. Instead, the front shows a slim strip that houses the blocky daytime running lights. On the opposite end of the IONIQ 5, you have rectangular LEDs for the taillights. It travels on a set of 20-inch allows that all sport fractal patterns to improve aerodynamics.

Step inside the spacious cabin of the IONIQ 5 to see the combination digital instrument cluster and infotainment setup. Both displays measure 12 inches diagonally and occupy a huge space of the dashboard. Hyundai points out that the driver can slide back the center console to easily shift to the passenger side.

Images courtesy of Hyundai