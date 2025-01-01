To many, the day after New Year festivities becomes a personal retail holiday. If you saved up enough for a big purchase in 2025, there are plenty of awesome items to choose from. For those seeking an exhilarating ride on two wheels across any terrain, here’s one from Dust Moto. Although there is no definite release date yet, the Hightail will still hype you up.

Right away the manufacturer claims this is “the funnest bike ever made” and we can see why. A quick glance reveals a machine with a sleek lightweight chassis that begs riders to push it to the limit. Of course, you’ll need to gear up for safety before any attempt to pull off tricks on this bad boy.

At least we can take comfort in the fact that this is an all-electric platform. Yes, the Hightail is an eco-friendly dirt bike with impressive capabilities. From a design standpoint, it touts a high ground clearance, wire rims shod in knobby tires, heavy-duty suspension systems on both ends, and so much more.

Dust Moto outfits the Hightail with a motorsport-grade electric drive and gearbox. Energy is supplied by a removable 4.4 kWh, 80V, and 500A rechargeable battery. Peak power is around 32 kW or 42 horsepower, while torque is approximately 44 lb-ft. To access or swap it out, the saddle needs to come off.

A full twist of the throttle can take you up to 75 mph. It will take about 4 hours to fully recharge the batteries from zero and should last up to 40 miles if speed is limited to 25 mph. Dust Moto equips the Hightail with a customizable ride mode to suit the needs of both professionals and newbies.

Images courtesy of Dust Moto