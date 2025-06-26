Owning a car undoubtedly has plenty of benefits. You can conveniently drive to wherever you want to go at a moment’s notice, stay protected from the elements, and transport larger items, among others. Unfortunately, it also comes with caveats such as traffic jams, parking spaces, vehicle maintenance costs, and more. Thankfully, alternative mobility platforms like the V3 Max are here to help.

A thank you goes to Meepo for the sample they shipped over. Although a bunch of us here rely on public transportation to get around, some of the guys also ride their bicycles or e-bikes for their daily commute. Then there are the few who count on electric scooters (fixed/folding), which by far have the smallest physical footprint.

However, the V3 Max might just be the most compact option so far. Despite our workable grasp of skateboards, the motorized kind is a totally unique affair. The thought may seem daunting at first, but it gradually becomes second nature after a few tries. According to the product page, the deck is an eight-layer Canadian maple composite with a bamboo veneer.

It measures approximately 968 mm x 240 mm and is remarkably solid with just the right amount of flex. A small cutout makes it easy to carry when not in use. Likewise, the grip tape keeps your shoes firmly in place, while the heavy-duty trucks and wheels are notably responsive.

Of course, there’s the awesome thrill when the dual 800W motors kick into action. Meepo says the 324 Wh battery is rated for a range of 20 miles on a full charge. Then there’s the ergonomic remote that features a colored display and interfaces with the V3 Max via the LY FOC-24H electronic speed controller.

Images courtesy of Meepo