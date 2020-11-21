If planting is not your forte but you want to try your hand at it anyway, then the Pico Planter from Altifarm Enverde can help. This modular farming equipment turns you into a pro in no time.

You don’t have to have a green thumb to see your plants grow and survive. This innovative device takes care of that part. All you need to do is sow the seeds, refill the water, and harvest your produce. You can plant anything from herbs, salad greens, succulents, and more.

The Pico Planter uses multi-spectrum OSRAM LED grow lights mounted on a corrosion-resistant telescoping arm to simulate sunlight. This means you can plant anywhere and all-year-round without having to worry about the plants’ much-needed hours of sun.

The LED lights work via a USB Type-C cable and an aluminum heatsink keeps the LED module rigid and lightweight. The module also helps the LED chips last longer thanks to its excellent heat dissipation properties.

This ingenious device offers multiple mounting options. You can hang it on a wall, lay it flat on a surface, or attach magnets so you can stick it to your fridge or anywhere with a magnetic surface. The arm stretches up to a foot to accommodate your growing plant.

The Pico Planter uses a self-watering system so you don’t have to worry about over or underwatering. Once a week of watering is enough and a transparent window on the planter’s body indicates when it’s time for a refill. Plants also grow quicker and healthier thanks to the ventilation holes below that provide root oxygenation.

Images courtesy of Altifarm Enverde