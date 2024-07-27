With so many games coming out now and in the coming months, many are most likely upgrading their gear. Some of you might be switching from home consoles and checking out titles that are exclusive to gaming PCs. If you prefer a traditional gamepad over the standard mouse and keyboard controls, 8BitDo drops its latest Ultimate 2C wireless controllers.

From its humble beginnings in 2013, the Hong Kong-based group is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of gaming peripherals. Focusing on superior build quality, attractive design, and responsive performance, 8BitDo is now catering to almost every platform except Sony’s. 2024 introduces a hardware refresh that won’t break the bank.

The Ultimate 2C is an entry-level gamepad for gamers who typically play on PC and mobile devices. Taking the already ergonomic form factor of their Ultimate series and updating the internal components, it’s a recipe for success. No more worrying about the dreaded stick drift as these bad boys are now rocking Hall Effect joysticks and triggers.

Since latency is a huge factor in competitive play, 8BitDo ensures the controller maintains a 1000 Hz polling rate in any mode. Another subtle tweak is the introduction of the remappable Fast Bumpers. This just means the Ultimate 2C no longer has rear grip buttons as these are now on the top. It’s an odd configuration, but you’ll soon adapt to the new placement.

Although the construction is mostly plastic, the material looks premium and does not creak like other budget controllers. Its texture enhances grip, while the D-pad, face buttons, and bumpers feel clicky and responsive. You can still find the mode switch button on the rear. The Ultimate 2C measures 145.81 mm x 103.57 mm x .29 mm and weighs about 200 grams.

