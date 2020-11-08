Fashion is subjective. You can wear anything you want that makes you feel comfortable about yourself and your body. You don’t have to strictly adhere or adjust to what society dictates as the norm when it comes to how you should dress up. The same goes for accessories. You can wear the simplest-looking jewelry and it will still make a difference to your overall look. A pair of stud earrings is practical yet can also be beautiful. A chain necklace or even a beaded bracelet becomes a statement piece when it comes to fashion. Bracelets made of precious gemstones are especially conversation starters and these you can find in their various creations at PlayHardLookDope (PHLD).

This New York-based lifestyle jewelry brand is founded in 2017 by CEO Jon Nelsen, who is also the man behind Our Name Is Mud, a successful retail brand with giftware marketed in over 9,000 retail stores across the US and Canada. He focused on PHLD after the purchase of Our Name Is Mud with the intention of providing the market with the obviously scarce men’s and unisex jewelry. He desired to fill “the void in wearable and affordable jewelry art.”

PHLPD offers unique, classic, elegant, and versatile wearable art. They offer a vast collection of statement pieces made from gold, stainless steel, leather, gemstones, silver, and more. Their specialty is in handcrafting exquisite jewelry made from natural gemstones that make you stand out.

PHLD crafts timeless pieces of jewelry made from precious stones including Jade, Sodalite, Kyanite, Onyx, and more. The brand also fashions rare gemstones into accessories that spark conversations. Their beaded bracelets, for instance, are more than just posture for style and elegance. They signify spirituality, have healing properties, good for meditation, and more.

In its quest to create more memorable gemstone pieces that matter, PHLD envisioned jewelry that helps cleanse negativity. One that benefits you physically and spiritually. Thus, the birth of the Onyx Matte Natural Gemstone Centerpiece Bracelet.

Valuable and beautiful

Onyx stones are valuable and considered sacred in its symbolism. Ancient Indian and Persian tales refer to them as great protection from evil and that they help create harmonious relationships. They also promote strength, vigor, self-control, and self-confidence. Likewise, Onyx stones have their history rooted in Christianity. The Book of Genesis equates its value to that of gold while the Book of Job considers them precious.

Jewelry made from this precious gemstone makes perfect presents for those who are in need of support during a difficult or stressful time or when in grief. The stones provide emotional and spiritual support as they are known to repel negative energy or transform it into good.

The Onyx Matte Natural Gemstone Centerpiece Bracelet from PHLD is a stunner in its black beauty. It speaks of elegance and security. The all-black color makes it a versatile accessory that you can mix and match with other bracelets. It goes well with any casual or formal wear.

Uniquely Exquisite and Masculine

Mined in the USA through cruelty-free means, the Onyx Matte Natural Gemstone Centerpiece Bracelet from PHLD has a Mohs hardness scale of 6, which for a gemstone is good enough to withstand unavoidable scratches. It comes from the Chalcedony family, known for its nurturing and healing properties physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

The beauty in this beaded bracelet lies in its unique composition. No two stones are alike as the crystals in each form naturally so they have their own variation. This means each bracelet is unique to each user. The stones also come in different sizes to suit personal taste: 12, 10, 8, 6mm.

The Onyx Matte Natural Gemstone Centerpiece Bracelet evokes a strong, masculine vibe. The matte texture makes it look professional and soothing to the eyes. Meanwhile, the 925 Sterling Silver centerpiece creates a subtle break in color and adds allure. The etched calligraphy of the brand’s acronym invites curious questions from the charmed observer and thus sparks a conversation.

If you’re ever in the market for stylish unisex accessories that “look dope” no matter the outfit, then head on over to PHLD and check out their collection. They have all kinds of bracelets, necklaces, and rings that can spice up even the simplest of attire. Their Onyx Matte Natural Gemstone Centerpiece Bracelet is just one of the many precious natural gemstone pieces crafted to fashionable perfection.

