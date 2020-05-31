For our readers who have been regularly keeping tabs of what we are featuring on our pages, it’s a healthy mix of all the cool stuff men would love. As such, we make it our mission to bring you only the best content. These are hand-picked by our staff of like-minded folk. It’s our pleasure to introduce Azuro Republic and its awesome lineup of fashionable accessories that surely boasts a bold statement.

While some guys would prefer to stay away from jewelry or anything close to it, the items offered by this shop might change their minds. Just like a good timepiece on your wrist, the remarkable design of the bracelets and cufflinks will definitely add an element of class to any outfit. Be it formal, casual, or a little something in between, we can always pick one to match our style.

Therefore, even the most discerning individual will likely find what they like from its sizeable catalog. Don’t rush, take your time, and just like us, you’ll spot a particular one that is sure to resonate with your personal taste.

What to expect from Azuro Republic

Before you dive right in, it’s sensible that we understand more than just a little about the company. With a shared passion for delivering impeccable craftsmanship that adapts to the latest trends, the artisans behind the brand evidently do not settle for second-class.

With 30 years of apprenticeship under their belts, we are looking at a team willing to learn all the necessary nuances to hone their craft. It takes time and patience to develop the skills to handle the tools that will shape masterpieces down the line.

Azuro Republic embodies a dynamic spirit as it continuously seeks to discover new materials that will regularly keep its inventory fresh. It is exactly the type of approach that often leads to success and satisfaction.

Getting to know Azuro Republic

The modern gentleman is no longer a mold of what people saw in the past. This is a big departure from the bygone eras wherein men are constrained to what society at the time deemed appropriate. Now, we are free to express our individuality and Azuro Republic is here to do just that.

After its founding in 1989, a clear goal was established — to share and embrace ideas with an open mind. According to its official page, the name “Azuro” is apparently a combination of the first letters of its original crafters.

It does not only specialize in handcrafting bracelets and more from stone. The addition of silver, gold, and other precious metals among others, elevate to it more than just a simple trinket. Furthermore, the effort that goes into each of its products holds the pride of the craftsmen methodically working on the pieces by hand.

Wearing one makes a big difference

The resulting aesthetics are unparalleled in beauty and quality. This makes us appreciate all the meticulous labor that went into the bracelet. Thus, it gives us great joy to hear other people offer compliments about how stylish it looks and the fact that it just stands out in a subtle yet elegant way.

We’ve tried wearing it along with our watches and just by itself. So far, it’s honestly a matter of preference, because Azuro Republic lives up to the what it preaches. Meanwhile, those who are still not convinced about the bracelets should check out their cufflinks instead.

To help you get started, here are two of their more popular options. The first is the Gold Classic Tiger Eye. Shipping with three 24k gold-plated beads, the rest is made up of the cinnamon brown gemstone. It features an attractive chatoyance that immediately draws attention. This supposedly denotes integrity and intelligence.

Up next is the Silver Classic Obsidian, which is our personal favorite. It is a sophisticated combo flaunting pitch-black volcanic glass with top-shelf 925 sterling silver beads. Overall, the colorway makes it easy to pair with almost everything else. Azuro Republic points out that this signifies bravery and guardianship.

A winning formula for men’s fashion

Now that we’ve given you an overview of what Azuro Republic brings to the table, browsing its considerable collection is a whole lot of fun. Learning about what each certain configuration is representing is surprisingly fascinating. Nevertheless, it all boils down to what appeals to you both visually and spiritually (in some cases). Likewise, the bracelets will make awesome gifts for your loved ones.

