Persol, from the Italian “per il sole” meaning “for the sun,” has been in the business of making sunglasses that boast impeccable style and timeless beauty. Their pieces are beloved by tastemakers and celebrities because of their amazing clarity and fit. Their newest addition, the Persol PO3274, is no different.

The new model takes inspiration from their iconic 714. It has a patented design that enables the frame to fold into a compact size that’s ideal for travel. It packs down small so you can basically tuck it in your chest pocket or jeans pocket in the absence of a case. For women, this is convenient since they can easily slip it inside hand pouches.

The Persol PO3274S employs ten extra steps in the manufacturing process to allow for a unique folding mechanism. The result is a pair that folds inwards instead of downwards. This new design is also the first for the brand’s folding shades that boast a metal and acetate composition. It has an acetate frame with a crystal-tempered lens that provides protection from the sun with distortion-free vision.

Moreover, it features the iconic Meflecto temples for a secure fit and comes in three colorways among many. These include a frame in Transparent Violet, Caffe, or Black, and lens color in either Dark Grey, Light Blue, or Green.

As with the rest of the brand’s sunglasses, there’s also an option to equip the lens with crystal sun lenses with a standard or polarized tint. There is no one word that can describe the Persol PO3274S. It is stylish, classy, exclusive, and unique and befits any occasion and fashion wear.

Images courtesy of Persol