Taylor Stitch’s Apres Robe easily transitions from house wear to a stylish outdoor layer. It’s for those grab-and-go moments that can replace a sweater when you need something comfortable and warm to wear in a jiffy.

This is definitely a step up from the terry cloth robes you inherit from your parents. It’s loungewear built to last and make you look good. It only gets better with time with its durable and soft fabric made from pre-washed 100% organic cotton. Plus, a handsome Sashiko stitching not only provides strength but also a touch of stylish craftmanship.

The Sashiko is an ancient Japanese stitching characterized by its distinctive weave pattern that gives the fabric its durability. The beautiful, high-texture finish of the pattern also gives the robe its incredible character unique to its owner as it wears in over time. Suffice to say, this robe ages gracefully so you can hand it down to the next wearer as long as it’s clean of course.

To make it functional, Taylor Stich added a couple of welt hand warmer pockets to store valuables while on the go. It also has a removable belt at the waist making laundry time safe and easy as you don’t have to worry about the belt snagging in the washer. Also, it’s advisable to wash it cold and tumble dry on low. Without the belt, the robe looks casually sophisticated for evenings out.

Taylor Stitch’s Apres Robe comes in a small batch manufacturing run that may use exclusive materials like dead stock fabrics. Its also in limited runs so best not to snooze on this. It comes in Charcoal and Natural Sashiko colorways in various sizes.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch