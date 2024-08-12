TIGO’s new Dragon Ridge knife boasts a formidable silhouette with its unique handle and equally sharp blade. It’s a stunning craft featuring a skeletal scale inspired by the ribcage of a dragon, hence its name.

This is a titanium folding pocket knife that does great in both domestic and outdoor applications. Its lightweight yet robust titanium alloy handle complements its durable and sharp M390 high-performance blade. This is a knife that is more than just a tool but a masterpiece in its own right with its rugged appearance.

The skeletal scale allows the fingers to naturally find their grip, while the large-scale hollowed cutouts help reduce the overall weight. The Dragon Ridge Knife has a comfortable heft of 143 grams, enough to maneuver around with ease. Overall, it measures 4.84″ when closed and 8.2″ with the blade deployed. It’s relatively bigger yet meaner than most compact pocket knives out there.

Speaking of the blade, this folder packs a 3.4″ drop-point blade crafted from M390 steel, which is known for its superior edge retention, corrosion resistance, and exceptional sharpness. It is more durable than the commonly seen D2 steel in most high-end blades. A flipper allows the blade to deploy quickly and effortlessly, while jimping on its top aids with thumb grip during use.

The Dragon Ridge knife also addresses personal preference in blade deployment by incorporating a thumb hole and button lock opening on its frame. As for the frame, it’s made from GR5 titanium. This aerospace-grade material ensures unparalleled strength and resilience and corrosion resistance. This folder is the perfect size for versatile indoor or outdoor tasks, from cutting, snipping, slicing, sharpening, peeling, and more.

Images courtesy of TIGO