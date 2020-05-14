Buying a camping chair may seem futile at this time since it may be a while before we can fully enjoy the great outdoors again. But who says we can’t prop it up in the living room, the bedroom, the backyard or any other part of the house. The PARKIT The Voyager especially comes in handy for those Netflix and chill moments when you want food within easy reach.

It has an interchangeable cup holder built into either side of the frame and a detachable insulated cooler under the seat. The cooler can keep ice for over eight hours so your cold drinks or food are readily available. The cooler also comes with four exterior zipper pockets to store other items. Its welded seams prevent leakage to keep the exterior pockets dry.

The PARKIT The Voyager comes with comfortable armrests made of Bamboo that is lightweight and durable. The machine-woven fabric webbing on the seat uses 60mm woven polyester that is soft to the touch and maintains its color and strength even with prolonged use and exposure to sunlight.

Meanwhile, its industrial frame uses aircraft-grade aluminum to ensure strength, durability, and resilience. The position of the seat is also not too high or too low. Instead, it is ergonomically designed to provide ultimate comfort.

This chair is also quite convenient to carry or move around. Its fold and strap system gives you three options of carry. You can tout it around as a backpack or hands-free, over the shoulder side carry, or across the body satchel. The PARKIT The Voyager comes comes in unique fashionable colors.

Images courtesy of PARKIT