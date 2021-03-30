Just when we were about to count Pagani out of the race this 2021, it announces a showstopper. While every other supercar manufacturer with a motorsport pedigree developing street-legal versions of their race cars, the Huayra R is driving down a different path. This exclusive version of the hypercar will only see action on the tracks where it can perform unrestrained.

It will be drawing all the power from the new Pagani V12-R – a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. The illustrious Italian marque says track testing shows an output of 850 horsepower with 552 lb-ft of torque at 9000 RPM. Completing the bespoke and potent powertrain is a six-speed sequential transmission. The latter is a collaboration with HWA AG.

“The new engine had to have the charm, romance, sound, and simplicity of the F1 engines of the 1980s, while incorporating state-of-the-art technology available today,” says Pagani Automobili S.p.A. founder Horacio Pagani.

For optimal track performance, the Huayra R needs to manage weight accordingly. Thus, Pagani engineers — with the help of experts from HWA AG — are using cutting-edge composites. Materials such as Carbon-Titanium HP62-G2 with Carbo-Triax HP 62 for its monocoque chassis.

There’s also the chrome-molybdenum alloy steel for the front frame. This gives the Huayra R huge improvements on flexural and torsional rigidity. Pagani manages to keep the dry weight of the Huayra R down to only 2,315 lbs. There are only 30 examples of this hypercar up for production. Even with a price of about $3.1 million, we’re confident each one is already spoken for.

Images courtesy of Pagani