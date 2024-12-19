As the automotive industry gradually edges toward complete electrification, related market segments are also ready to adapt. Those in the outdoor recreation sector are now engineering motorhomes suited for sustainable off-grid stays. Lightship is the latest company to share an eco-friendly platform dubbed the AE.1 Cosmos Edition. It appears interested buyers should hurry because only 50 examples are available.

These are the types of developments we like to see. Given that all-electric pickup trucks and SUVs are remarkably as ubiquitous as sedans and sports cars, it’s only natural for RVs to follow. According to the manufacturer, its “Aero-Electric design combines advanced aerodynamics with the most robust battery power found in any trailer to achieve near zero-range loss.”

Range anxiety was the prevalent issue back then, which deterred people from en masse adoption of EVs. However, with most states now equipped with fast-charging infrastructures, the AE.1 Cosmos Edition becomes a versatile alternative to classic adventure trailers. Other beneficial features include the TrekDrive system.

Lightship leverages, advanced sensors to monitor the towing vehicle’s performance and current road conditions. The proprietary technology actively engages the camper’s built-in batteries and electric drive system to assist in propulsion. Therefore, your EV’s stays within its estimated mileage.

Upon arrival, a single press of a button transforms the AE.1 Cosmos Edition into its original configuration. The seamless transition from Road Mode to Camp Mode is a sight to behold. It shifts from a sleek compact structure to a full-size habitation area.

Solar panels line the roof to harvest clean energy. Wraparound windows promote natural illumination by day. Amenities include an elevated bathroom, a three-point galley kitchen, a utility sink, a dinette table, smart storage, and convertible sleeping areas. The AE.1 Cosmos Edition is available in Timberline and DuskHorizon paint jobs.

Images courtesy of Lightship