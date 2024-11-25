Whoever says “money can’t buy happiness” clearly does not comprehend the possibilities. Don’t they understand wealth means you can practically afford all the best things life can offer? For example, you can own luxury cars, yachts, aircraft, homes, and more. If it were up to us, a property like the Entelechy II would make a fine permanent dwelling or vacation house.

“Nestled along the illustrious coastline of Sea Island, this exceptional residence by the eminent architect John Portman is an embodiment of modernist philosophy and an exemplar of the ‘Entelechy’ concept—a state in which potentiality reaches its fullest realization,” reads the listing.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s Chase Mizell is handling its sale. This modernist creation spans approximately 12,586 square feet and stands on 2.32 acres of land. The full address of Entelechy II is 113 E 26th Street, Sea Island, Georgia, 31561.

In addition to the sprawling piece of land it’s built on, the waterfront home boasts seven bedrooms. It comes with eight full bathrooms and one partial. Originally completed in 1986, Entelechy II is the second architectural project designed for the Portman family’s personal use.

Given its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, a consistent breeze is enough to ventilate the volumes. Nonetheless, owners can activate the centralized air conditioning. Natural light illuminates the interiors by day courtesy of the large glass windows that wrap around the house.

Meanwhile, the spaces appear and feel expansive given the panoramic views from the glazing. Guests laud the seamless transition between rooms as one area artistically flows into another. Finally, a cozy detached cottage provides those who stay over with privacy.

