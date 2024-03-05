Mystery Ranch’s Radix 47 backpack serves up plenty of room when you want to turn an all day hike into an overnight as it offers a cavernous 45L of storage space. It comes with other several features that make it a great outdoor pack that can withstand the elements even if you take it on month-long backpacking adventures.

For starters, this bag is built light (just 1.6kg) yet tough from Technical Ultra-PE Birdseye (high-tech nylon) along with recycled 100D Robic Ripstop fabric and water-resistant YKK zippers. It easily adapts to your load with removable 7000 Series, which is an aerospace aluminum frame that brings just the right load-bearing support. It works together with an adjustable lightweight harnessing to make hikes much more comfortable.

Moreover, a removable and repairable compression web and repairable trim prevent the Mystery Ranch Radix 47 from easily wearing. Thus, making it ready for any adventure anytime and all the time. In terms of access, this adventure pack has a top-loading shroud with an innovative off-center zipper opening for easy packing and unpacking and several exterior pockets to store quick-access items.

It has easily compressible front and side pockets for holding light layers, water bottles, and/or other essentials you need to stash away quickly. It even has a space for a hydration reservoir, a removable pocketed waist belt to keep your phone, sunglasses, or snacks close at hand.

Mystery Ranch’s Radix 47 backpack also gives harnessing options for a superior comfortable ergonomic fit with your body. It is available in two color combinations: Black/Hunter and White/Hunter.

Images courtesy of Mystery Ranch