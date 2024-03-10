The Kershaw Iridium is a full-sized folder that measures exactly 7.87″ long and weighs just 3.3 ounces. Despite its compact and lightweight build, it’s guaranteed to withstand pressure thanks to robust craftsmanship.

This is a high-value folding knife constructed from strong metal of aluminum and steel. It boasts a corrosion-resistant 6061-T6 aluminum handle in a gray-anodized finish and offers an ultra-sturdy and fully-ambidextrous DuraLock crossbar locking mechanism. The DuraLock’s reliable steel crossbar connects with the blade tang and locks the blade in place to prevent accidental knicks, cuts, or accidents. Simply pull back the lock to safely close the blade.

The Kershaw Iridium knife features a tanto blade that easily deploys via a KVT system and thumb studs. It measures 3.40″ long and is forged in D-2 high carbon steel that clocks in between 59 and 60 on the Rockwell Hardness Scale (HRC). This steel is known to be highly wear resistant, tough, and offers excellent edge retention. The blade comes in a stonewashed finish that cleverly hides scratches brought from usage.

Rounding up this pocket knife is a reversible deep carry pocket clip, an integrated lanyard hole on the aerospace-grade aluminum handle, and contrasting bronze-anodized aluminum backspace for a splash of color to the dark silhouette. The entire knife is also pieced together by black-oxide-finished hardware throughout.

The Kershaw Iridium Folding Knife is very handy to have around given its compact size (just 4.5″ when closed). Its (aside from the pocket clip’s matching bead-blasted screws). Its overall length also gives enough ergonomic grip to handle a variety of indoor and outdoor tasks.

Images courtesy of Kershaw