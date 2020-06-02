If you’re looking to add to your collection of multipurpose carabiners then have a look at the Outdoor Element Firebiner Carabiner. This handy tool packs features not found in regular carabiners including a firestarter, a screwdriver, and more.

This carabiner packs utility tools you may need for survival and for everyday general fixes. It has a screwdriver tip, a bottle opener, a blade to cut fishing line, string, and more and a paracord. The blade can even cut through a seatbelt. Likewise, it has hang slots to connect keys or anything else using the appropriate ring or clasp.

The Outdoor Element Firebiner Carabiner also features an EverSpark spark wheel technology to help you start fires easily. It is an ideal everyday carry for those who love the outdoors since you have the utility tools on hand and a firestarter to help set up camp. This carabiner literally has the survivalist in mind with its design.

This handy keychain tool ensures durability and longevity. It is of stainless steel construction and amazingly strong. It can handle a weight of up to 100 pounds. A titanium coating enhances its strength and durability while a strong stainless steel wire gate ensures the carabiner remains close until needed and is easy to open too.

The Outdoor Element Firebiner Carabiner is for campers, hikers, commuters, or for the outdoor adventurers. It is easy to handle because it is small enough to hold tight at just 3 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches. It is also extremely lightweight at just 0.16 ounces. It’s the perfect everyday carry for those who want something on hand in case of an emergency.

Images courtesy of Outdoor Element