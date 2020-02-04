The Oral-B iO AI Toothbrush takes the mundane out of brushing and makes it fun and exciting. It allows for personalization to properly guide you on your next cleaning session.

This new toothbrush uses 3D and AI technology to coach you on how to brush your teeth properly or even better. It features a smart pressure sensor that helps keep you from brushing too hard or too soft as if you’re just going through the motions of brushing your teeth The sensor also informs you when you are doing it right so your gums stay protected. Meanwhile, 3D tracking guides you to all areas of the mouth, across six brushing zones, for a thorough clean. Top, back, front surface, and more, it watches your progress.

Moreover, the Oral-B iO AI Toothbrush comes with an interactive display that makes your brushing experience fun and educational. It delivers personalized brushing encouragement in real-time. The display shows a smiley face for a job well done and even counts the dentist-recommended two minutes so you never miss a proper toothbrushing experience.

This innovative toothbrush comes with seven cleaning modes including daily clean, whiten, and sensitive, to name a few. It connects to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth and functions on a rechargeable battery. It comes with a click-in-place magnetic charger that delivers a full charge in less than three hours.

The Oral-B iO AI Toothbrush stays with you whether you’re at home or traveling. You can take it anywhere with you and pack it in its premium travel case and refill holder.

Photos courtesy of Oral-B